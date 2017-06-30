If Voting Machines Were Hacked, Would...

If Voting Machines Were Hacked, Would Anyone Know?

Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio

As new reports emerge about Russian-backed attempts to hack state and local election systems, U.S. officials are increasingly worried about how vulnerable American elections really are. While the officials say they see no evidence that any votes were tampered with, no one knows for sure.

Chicago, IL

