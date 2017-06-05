Humboldt County checking voter system...

Humboldt County checking voter systems after election contractor allegedly hacked

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

Election officials in Humboldt County are checking their voter data after a leaked National Security Agency document alleged that Russian operatives hacked one of the county's voting software contractors. According to a NSA memo published Monday by the news website The Intercept, Russia's military intelligence unit, the G.R.U., successfully hacked a Florida voting software company, VR Systems, last summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... 1 hr Retired SOF 21
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 1 hr Laura Scurt 727
News Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U.... 16 hr Cordwainer Trout 4
News Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu... Jun 3 stupidform 1
News City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person... May 25 theyroll 1
News A screen shot of the page computers infected wi... May 15 Hey Dude 1
News Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l... May 15 Theocraencyclical 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,755 • Total comments across all topics: 281,591,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC