How hackers can steal your 2FA email ...

How hackers can steal your 2FA email account by getting you to sign up for another website

In a paper for IEEE Security, researchers from Cyberpion and Israel's College of Management Academic Studies describe a "Password Reset Man-in-the-Middle Attack" that leverages a bunch of clever insights into how password resets work to steal your email account , even when it's protected by two-factor authentication. Here's the basics: the attacker gets you to sign up for an account for their website .

