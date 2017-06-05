House Intel Committee member: Russian...

House Intel Committee member: Russian hackers may have accessed over 80,000 Illinois voter records

According to a report by the Chicago Tribune , House Intelligence Committee member Mike Quigley has evidence that Russian operatives hacked into the state's board of elections in 2016. Although a lawyer for the Illinois Board of Elections confirmed that no voter records had been tampered with, the Tribune report claims that the hack was a "potential move toward trying to make voters distrust the state and federal election system."

Chicago, IL

