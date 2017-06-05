House Intel Committee member: Russian hackers may have accessed over 80,000 Illinois voter records
According to a report by the Chicago Tribune , House Intelligence Committee member Mike Quigley has evidence that Russian operatives hacked into the state's board of elections in 2016. Although a lawyer for the Illinois Board of Elections confirmed that no voter records had been tampered with, the Tribune report claims that the hack was a "potential move toward trying to make voters distrust the state and federal election system."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|4 min
|OldNews
|3
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|17 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|Is he legitimate
|726
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|May 25
|theyroll
|1
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|May 15
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC