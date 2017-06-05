Home Depot Settles Data Breach Suit for $25M
As a result of a $25 million settlement reached with the remaining banks and credit unions, the litigation against Home Depot stemming from its 2014 data breach will finally end. In September 2014, Home Depot announced that its payment data systems had been breached.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|4 min
|OldNews
|3
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|16 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|Is he legitimate
|726
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|May 25
|theyroll
|1
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|May 15
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC