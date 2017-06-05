HHS gives providers cyber-attack advice

Healthcare providers should act quickly to stop and report cyber security related-incidents within their facilities, the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights urged in a recently published checklist . The HHS guide offers HIPAA-covered entities step-by-step recommendations for how to handle a cyber-related event, such as a ransomware attack, beginning with immediately executing their response procedures and contingency plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at McKnightsonline.com.