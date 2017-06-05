Helion Issues New Warning to Auto Dea...

Helion Issues New Warning to Auto Dealerships: Hackers Targeting Social Media Posts, Don't Click

This is the same spear phishing scheme that hackers have been using successfully in targeted email messages for several years now" PRESCOTT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helion Automotive Technologies , a leading provider of information technology solutions for auto and truck dealers, today issued a new data security warning for auto dealerships. Hackers are now planting malware inside of social media posts designed to lure employees of organizations to click on the post.

