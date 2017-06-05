Helion Issues New Warning to Auto Dealerships: Hackers Targeting Social Media Posts, Don't Click
This is the same spear phishing scheme that hackers have been using successfully in targeted email messages for several years now" PRESCOTT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helion Automotive Technologies , a leading provider of information technology solutions for auto and truck dealers, today issued a new data security warning for auto dealerships. Hackers are now planting malware inside of social media posts designed to lure employees of organizations to click on the post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|36 min
|hammer
|1
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Sun
|spud
|105
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Fri
|Chris
|728
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|5
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC