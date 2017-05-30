Hackers working on a global 'Explodin...

Hackers working on a global 'ExplodingCan' cyber attack

Read more: Daily Mail

The hack, called 'ExplodingCan', targets computers running on Microsoft Windows 2003, which means that it could be used to attack 375,000 computers worldwide. This puts it in the same risk category as last month's WannaCry ransomware attack which caused mayhem around the world, crippling vital servers such as those used by the NHS.

Chicago, IL

