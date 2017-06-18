Hackers stole credit card data from Buckle stores
The company discovered intruders had planted malware on their cash register systems to steal credit card data from customers over several months. It's unclear exactly how many cardholders may have been affected, but credit cards used at the store between October 28, 2016 and April 14 of this year could have been hacked.
