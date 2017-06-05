Hackers Post ABC's Steve Harvey Summe...

Hackers Post ABC's Steve Harvey Summer Series Online

21 hrs ago Read more: Deadline

The hackers who posted episodes of the upcoming season of Netflix's Orange Is The New Black and threatened to do the same to networks like ABC , apparently has struck again. Eight episodes of ABC's summer series Steve Harvey 's Funderdome have apparently been posted on the torrent site The Pirate Bay ahead of its season premiere this weekend.

