Hackers develop malware that can infect your computer by hovering over PowerPoint link
Hackers and spammers have developed a new way to infect computers that only requires a potential victim to hover over a hyperlink within a PowerPoint presentation slide, no click required. The folks at Trend Micro , an IT security solutions company, recently discovered a new method hackers can use to deliver malware to a computer without requiring a user to click on a link or download a sketchy file from phishing emails.
