Hackers broke into journalist's Twitter account, posted fake news

2 hrs ago

Caracas, June 10 - Hackers broke into Twitter accounts of a local journalist and a Member of Parliament in Venezuela and used these accounts to spread fake news on the platform, a media report said on Saturday. The spread of fake news via social media platforms has been particularly problematic in Venezuela because of the political unrest there, including a government crackdown that involves surveillance and censorship, Fortune reported.

