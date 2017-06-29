Hackers breached a US nuclear power plant's network, and it...
The attack was contained to the business-associated side of the plant, and evidence indicates that critical infrastructure was not affected. Unidentified hackers recently breached at least one US nuclear power plant and the situation is being investigated by federal officials, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News on Wednesday.
