Hackers breach popular password manager OneLogin
Hackers have breached databases at OneLogin, the popular San Francisco-based company that enables people to use a single password to sign in to multiple websites. Cyber experts advised OneLogin members to immediately change their master password while the extent of the attack is being worked out.
