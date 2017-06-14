Hackers attacked 4 Florida school districts, allegedly hoped to hack voting systems
We've heard a lot about Russians attackers attempting to hack the US election , but another hacking group also allegedly wanted to interfere with the election; they attempted to pivot from compromised school districts to state voting systems. The Miami Herald reported that MoRo, a group of hackers based in Morocco, penetrated "at least four Florida school district networks" and purportedly searched for a way "to slip into other sensitive government systems, including state voting systems."
