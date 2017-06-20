Hacker reports he struck U, in 3rd attack spurred by Yanez acquittal in Castile death
A hacker who has declared that he's retaliating for a jury's acquittal last week of the police officer who killed Philando Castile said Thursday that he has struck again, this time targeting the University of Minnesota. A hacker who has declared that he's retaliating for a Ramsey County jury's acquittal last week of the police officer who killed Philando Castile said Thursday that he has struck again, this time targeting the University of Minnesota.
