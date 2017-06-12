Hacker known as 'His Royal Gingerness' jailed for cyber-attacks...
A hacker who called himself "His Royal Gingerness" has been jailed 32 weeks for disruptive cyber-attacks on the websites of an airport and a hospital. Daniel Devereux, 30, of no fixed address, targeted the websites of Norwich International Airport and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
