Government Cyber Essentials scheme breached in cyber attack

A security breach affecting the government's Cyber Essentials scheme has exposed the email addresses of consultancies bidding for sensitive government contracts. While the details exposed as a result of the attack are only email addresses, it could put organisations at greater risk of phishing and spear-phishing attacks - not to mention the embarrassment of an organisations dedicated to security suffering a cyber attack.

