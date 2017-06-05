Google Is Using Games to Teach Kids About Online Safety
With the rise of phishing , malware and fake news , it can be hard for adults, let alone children, to identify what's safe and what's not. Parents can teach internet best practices, but companies like Google want to share the load.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Entrepreneur Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|5 min
|OldNews
|3
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|17 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|Is he legitimate
|726
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|May 25
|theyroll
|1
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|May 15
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC