Georgia officials refuse to fix serious security flaws in voting system ahead of special election

Officials in Georgia are strangely apathetic about addressing key vulnerabilities in the state's voting system ahead of the special election Jun. 20 between Republican former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel and Democratic political newcomer Jon Ossoff. Politico spoke with cyber security expert Logan Lamb who heard last August that the FBI was investigating attempted hack attacks on voting machines and decided to try for himself to hack a Georgia voting machine to see how it stood up to an outside threat.

