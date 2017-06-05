EY buys cyber-attack specialist to he...

EY buys cyber-attack specialist to help protect Asia-Pacific clients

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Move comes in the wake of the recent 'WannaCry' attack which affected 200,000 computers in 30,000 organisations across 120 countries Ernst and Young has acquired the Australian internet security specialist firm Open Window, to create a centralised advisory platform for its clients in Asia-Pacific to help them be better protected against cyber attack. The move, for an undisclosed amount, comes in the wake of the recent "WannaCry" attack, which Paul Clark, managing partner of EY's advisory business in the region, said underlined the importance his firm now puts on providing more comprehensive cyber security support for its clients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U.... 4 min OldNews 3
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... 17 min Cordwainer Trout 4
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 6 hr Is he legitimate 726
News Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu... Jun 3 stupidform 1
News City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person... May 25 theyroll 1
News A screen shot of the page computers infected wi... May 15 Hey Dude 1
News Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l... May 15 Theocraencyclical 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,761 • Total comments across all topics: 281,575,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC