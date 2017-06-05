EY buys cyber-attack specialist to help protect Asia-Pacific clients

Move comes in the wake of the recent 'WannaCry' attack which affected 200,000 computers in 30,000 organisations across 120 countries Ernst and Young has acquired the Australian internet security specialist firm Open Window, to create a centralised advisory platform for its clients in Asia-Pacific to help them be better protected against cyber attack. The move, for an undisclosed amount, comes in the wake of the recent "WannaCry" attack, which Paul Clark, managing partner of EY's advisory business in the region, said underlined the importance his firm now puts on providing more comprehensive cyber security support for its clients.

