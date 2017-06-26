Experts Say Green Energy Made Cyber Attacks On Power Grid Much Easier
The UK's electric grid will become more vulnerable to cyber attacks as more green energy comes online, the ex-chairman of the country's national grid said Monday. Steve Holliday, the former chairman of the UK's national grid, said decentralized power from wind turbines and solar panels are hard to protect from cyber threats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sun
|Frankie
|732
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Jun 12
|hammer
|1
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|105
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|5
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC