Experts Say Green Energy Made Cyber Attacks On Power Grid Much Easier

14 hrs ago

The UK's electric grid will become more vulnerable to cyber attacks as more green energy comes online, the ex-chairman of the country's national grid said Monday. Steve Holliday, the former chairman of the UK's national grid, said decentralized power from wind turbines and solar panels are hard to protect from cyber threats.

