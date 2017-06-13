EXCLUSIVE: DNC Hackers Targeted Conservative Heritage Foundation Before Election
The same hackers believed to have been behind the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign chair John Podesta targeted employees at the conservative Heritage Foundation during the run-up to the 2016 election, The Daily Caller has learned. The influential nonprofit worked closely with the Trump transition team both before and after the election, and was dubbed "Donald Trump's think tank" by CNN.
