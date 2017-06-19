Elections officials outgunned in Russiaa s cyberwar against America
Voters who had waited hours in line to vote watch as a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy arrives with ballot marking devices in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Frustrations ran high at the Los Angeles polling place as voters were left waiting when ballot marking devices arrived late.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|18 hr
|Sergio Fred
|730
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Jun 12
|hammer
|1
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|105
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|5
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC