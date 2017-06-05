EFF Asks Supreme Court To Review Dangerous Interpretation of Computer Crime Statute

Washington, D.C.-The Electronic Frontier Foundation urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a ruling that threatens to transform a law against computer break-ins into a mechanism for criminalizing password sharing and policing Internet use. In an amicus brief filed with today, EFF urged the court to weigh in on a case in which an individual was charged with violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act , a law intended to criminalize breaking into computers to access or alter data.

