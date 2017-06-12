ECRI Institute Releases Guidance on How to Protect Your Medical Device Systems
The ECRI Institute released new guidance in its article: " Ransomware Attacks: How to Protect Your Medical Device Systems " on May 18, 2017. The report recommends various protective actions for hospitals to take and points to critical differences in the protection of medical device systems as opposed to general hospital systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Mon
|hammer
|1
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Sun
|spud
|105
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 9
|Chris
|728
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|5
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC