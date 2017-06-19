Delhi family of four among seven kill...

Delhi family of four among seven killed in Gulmarg cable car mishap

Read more: The Indian Express

Seven people, including four of a Delhi family, were killed and four others injured when strong winds uprooted a pine tree, which, in turn, hit the Gulmarg cable car ropeway causing it to derail on Sunday afternoon. This is the first such incident in the history of the 19-year-old Gulmarg Gondola project, the second highest operating cable car in the world.

Chicago, IL

