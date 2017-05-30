Cyber threats expected to escalate
A new study says that the recent global "Wannacry" ransomware attack may just be the next phase of an ever escalating attack on computer security that could cost businesses $8 billion over the next five years. The Juniper Research threat analysis also says the number of personal data records stolen will double to 2.5 billion over the next three years, despite new cybersecurity solutions.
