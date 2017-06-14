Cyber cell identifies Malegaon NGO he...

Cyber cell identifies Malegaon NGO headed by arrested hacker

THE CYBER cell has identified a Malegaon-based NGO, The Alqama Education and Welfare Society, in Nashik district of Maharashtra, which was being headed by one of the accused, Rajesh Sharma, one of the three involved in the fraudulent transfer of money from the stolen credit or debit cards of foreign nationals. Rajesh Sharma and his two other associates, Pawan Singh and Ankush Sharma, who are hackers, used to purchase data of debit or credit cards by paying bitcoins to their counterparts in Hongkong and Patna.

