Cyber attack affected Honda networks ...

Cyber attack affected Honda networks in North America

18 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Officials with Honda say the automaker's computer network was affected this week by the WannaCry ransomware - and it forced production at one plant to shut down. Forbes is reporting the Sayama plant near Tokyo lost a day's production because of the computer worm that popped up worldwide about five weeks ago.

Read more at Alabama Live.

