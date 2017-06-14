Crime branch charges 'ethical hacker' for defaming Eknath Khadse
Ethical hacker Manish Bangale, who had claimed that senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse was in contact with global fugitive Dawood Ibrahim, has been charged of defaming Khadse by the Mumbai crime branch. Two weeks ago, the cyber police filed a 788-page charge sheet against Bangale in 37th metropolitan court.
