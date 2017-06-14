Crime branch charges 'ethical hacker'...

Crime branch charges 'ethical hacker' for defaming Eknath Khadse

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Ethical hacker Manish Bangale, who had claimed that senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse was in contact with global fugitive Dawood Ibrahim, has been charged of defaming Khadse by the Mumbai crime branch. Two weeks ago, the cyber police filed a 788-page charge sheet against Bangale in 37th metropolitan court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jun 14 Lucy 729
News Russian hackers targeted software used to ident... Jun 12 hammer 1
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 11 spud 105
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 9 spud 11
News Some states review election systems for signs o... Jun 8 CodeTalker 5
News Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U.... Jun 7 Cordwainer Trout 4
News Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu... Jun 3 stupidform 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,489 • Total comments across all topics: 281,858,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC