Congressmen Introduce Bill That Pays Hackers To Infiltrate Gov't Systems
Two members of Congress introduced a bill Tuesday that would establish a program in which hackers are paid to infiltrate government computer systems and identify any vulnerabilities. Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California and Republican Rep. Scott Taylor of Virginia, who proposed the "Hack the Department of Homeland Security Act," want to harness some of the tech talent available in the country and use it to bolster the U.S.'s cybersecurity capabilities.
