Cloud solutions can transform network security

It was only a few years ago when one survey after another listed "concerns about security" as a top reason why organizations were hesitant to host their critical applications and services in the cloud. The fears were reinforced, in part, by old-guard IT vendors that called infrastructure-as-a-service solutions insecure while convincing chief information security officers that their years and layers of infrastructure and security systems were far more secure than the new advanced infrastructures being built by Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

