Cloud solutions can transform network security
It was only a few years ago when one survey after another listed "concerns about security" as a top reason why organizations were hesitant to host their critical applications and services in the cloud. The fears were reinforced, in part, by old-guard IT vendors that called infrastructure-as-a-service solutions insecure while convincing chief information security officers that their years and layers of infrastructure and security systems were far more secure than the new advanced infrastructures being built by Amazon, Microsoft and Google.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Computer News.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|2 hr
|spud
|99
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Fri
|Chris
|728
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Fri
|spud
|11
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|5
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|May 25
|theyroll
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC