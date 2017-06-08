Britney Spears' Instagram used by Rus...

Britney Spears' Instagram used by Russian hackers

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Britney Spears' Instagram account used by Russian hackers The hackers placed encoded messages in her account's comments section to communicate with malware. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2s1S0Ec An example of a seemingly-innocuous comment left in the Instagram account of Britney Spears, which according to the Slovakian computer security company ESET was actually a way for malware to send commands to compromised computers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... 3 min okimar 81
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... 32 min southern at heart 10
News Some states review election systems for signs o... Thu CodeTalker 5
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed Laura Scurt 727
News Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U.... Wed Cordwainer Trout 4
News Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu... Jun 3 stupidform 1
News City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person... May 25 theyroll 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,430 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC