British PM Seeks Ban On Encryption After Terror Attack

"British Prime Minister Theresa May has used last Saturday's terrorist attack to again push for a ban on encryption ," according to ITWire. Slashdot reader troublemaker_23 shared their article, which quotes this strong rebuttal from Cory Doctorow: Use deliberately compromised cryptography, that has a back door that only the "good guys" are supposed to have the keys to, and you have effectively no security.

