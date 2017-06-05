British PM Seeks Ban On Encryption Af...

British PM Seeks Ban On Encryption After Terror Attack

2 hrs ago

"British Prime Minister Theresa May has used last Saturday's terrorist attack to again push for a ban on encryption ," according to ITWire. Slashdot reader troublemaker_23 shared their article, which quotes this strong rebuttal from Cory Doctorow: Use deliberately compromised cryptography, that has a back door that only the "good guys" are supposed to have the keys to, and you have effectively no security.

