Britany Spears' Instagram Targeted by Russian Hackers: ESET

Turla-a Russian hacker group that has previously attacked government sites, firms, diplomats and embassies-targeted Brittany Spears' Instagram account earlier this year. A study by Czechoslovakian IT company ESET Security found, hidden in the 7,000 comments on a photo of Spears, a code designed to link up with malware disguised as a Firefox security extension.

