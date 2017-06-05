Bitcoin Users Should Remain Vigilant ...

Bitcoin Users Should Remain Vigilant Of Cyber Attacks - Network Security Expert

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

By Noor Farhana Ahmad Norain SERDANG, June 10 -- Following the recent 'WannaCry' ransomware cyber attack which blackmailed computer users worldwide, those dealing in digital currencies such as Bitcoin need to be more vigilant and keep their accounts secure, as such transaction systems were open to the risk of cyber security threats. Network security expert Assoc Prof Dr Zuriati Ahmad Zukarnain said although Bitcoin operates using two key types - public and private - to make transactions, however the private key could be hacked by third parties using highly capable quantum computers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... 1 hr Retired SOF 91
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 23 hr Chris 728
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Fri spud 11
News Some states review election systems for signs o... Thu CodeTalker 5
News Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U.... Jun 7 Cordwainer Trout 4
News Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu... Jun 3 stupidform 1
News City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person... May 25 theyroll 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,909 • Total comments across all topics: 281,660,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC