Bitcoin Users Should Remain Vigilant Of Cyber Attacks - Network Security Expert

By Noor Farhana Ahmad Norain SERDANG, June 10 -- Following the recent 'WannaCry' ransomware cyber attack which blackmailed computer users worldwide, those dealing in digital currencies such as Bitcoin need to be more vigilant and keep their accounts secure, as such transaction systems were open to the risk of cyber security threats. Network security expert Assoc Prof Dr Zuriati Ahmad Zukarnain said although Bitcoin operates using two key types - public and private - to make transactions, however the private key could be hacked by third parties using highly capable quantum computers.

