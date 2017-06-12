Birmingham hacker fesses up to DoD satellite network attack
Sean Caffrey, aged 25, fessed up this week to hacking into the Department of Defense system in 2014, stealing the ranks, usernames and email addresses of more than 800 users. The National Crime Agency reports that Caffrey also got away personal information from as many as 30,000 satellite phones connected to the network.
