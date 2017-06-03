Bahrain foreign minister's Twitter account hacked
DUBAI: Assailants have hacked the Twitter account of Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa and posted hostile and insulting videos, the foreign ministry and local media reported on Saturday. The foreign ministry did not accuse any party of carrying out the hacking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Sat
|stupidform
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Mary
|724
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|May 25
|theyroll
|1
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|May 15
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|3
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC