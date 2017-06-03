Bahrain foreign minister's Twitter ac...

Bahrain foreign minister's Twitter account hacked

DUBAI: Assailants have hacked the Twitter account of Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa and posted hostile and insulting videos, the foreign ministry and local media reported on Saturday. The foreign ministry did not accuse any party of carrying out the hacking.

