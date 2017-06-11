Axa Has $6.26 Million Stake in Verint Systems Inc.
AXA increased its position in Verint Systems Inc. by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 144,240 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 70,560 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|18 hr
|spud
|105
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Fri
|Chris
|728
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|5
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|May 25
|theyroll
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC