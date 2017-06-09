Apple distributors arrested for selling private data 0:0

Smartphone users - which, at this point, is pretty much everyone - already have enough to worry about when it comes to hackers, malicious apps, and malware invading their phones, but in China, some iPhone users found out their worst enemy was actually the folks selling them their devices in the first place. Chinese officials have now arrested 22 Apple distributors after discovering that they were selling off sensitive user data they found on a secure Apple database.

