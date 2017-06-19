Anthem agrees to $115 million settlem...

Anthem agrees to $115 million settlement over data breach

Anthem Inc. has agreed to pay $115 million to resolve consumer claims over a 2015 cyber-attack that compromised data on 78.8 million people, marking what attorneys in the case called the largest data-breach settlement in history.

