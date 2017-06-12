Alleged Yahoo hacker is considering waiving extradition hearing
Amedeo DiCarlo, lawyer for Karim Baratov, speaks to members of the media in Hamilton Friday. Karim Baratov, the Hamilton man who is facing charges related to a massive Yahoo hack, is considering waiving his extradition hearing to go straight to trial in the U.S. Baratov's defence lawyer Amedeo DiCarlo has traveled to Washington, D.C., to speak with American authorities about the case.
