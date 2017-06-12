ALERT - OCR Issues Quick Response Cyber Attack Checklist and Graphic

In the aftermath of the recent WannaCry ransomware attack and the May 12, 2017 notification from Laura Wolf, Critical Infrastructure Protection Lead of Health and Human Services discussed in Cinthia Motley's May 13, 2107 Alert: Ransomware a Global Wake-Up Call , the HHS Office of Civil Rights "OCR") issued a Quick Response Cyber Attack checklist and graphic on June 9, 2017. The checklist and the corresponding infographic outline the following steps a HIPAA covered entity and business associates need to consider taking in response to a cyber-related security incident: Report the breach to OCR as soon as possible, but no later than 60 days after the discovery of a breach affecting 500 or more individuals.

