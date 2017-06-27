Advertising giant WPP among firms aff...

Advertising giant WPP among firms affected by worldwide cyber attack

8 hrs ago Read more: Chardandilminsternews.co.uk

Advertising giant WPP said the firm had been hit by a "suspected cyber attack" amid reports hackers had caused widespread disruption to companies across the globe. The world's biggest advertising business said a number of its companies had been affected and it was currently "assessing the situation".

