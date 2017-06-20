Accused Yahoo hacker to stay in custody after bail upheld by court
A Canadian accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails will have to stay in custody as he prepares to fight extradition to the United States. Ontario's appeal court has dismissed Karim Baratov's effort to fight a judge's decision to deny him bail, saying that while the judge made some mistakes, they were not serious enough to affect the outcome.
