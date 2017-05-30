ABC Threatened By Hacker Who Posted 'Orange Is The New Black' Episodes
The hacker or hacking group in April claimed to have episodes of series from ABC, CBS, IFC, Fox, NatGeo and others. The Dark Overlord posted the Orange episodes in April when Netflix refused to pay a ransom.
