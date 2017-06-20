5 Unanswered Questions Raised By The Leaked NSA Hacking Report
Here are 5 questions that were raised by the leaked NSA hacking report and the ongoing threat that national security officials say Russia poses to the integrity of American elections. America's sprawling elections infrastructure has been called "a hairball" - but as people in Silicon Valley might ask, is that a feature or a bug? Then-FBI Director James Comey touted it as a good thing - "the beauty of our system," he told Congress, is that the "hairball" is too vast, unconnected and woolly to be hacked from the outside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|11 min
|Retribution
|29
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|12 min
|CodeTalker
|5
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|2 hr
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|4
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|14 hr
|Laura Scurt
|727
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|May 25
|theyroll
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC