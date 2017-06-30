30 Laws in 30 Days: New tool to hold telemarketers, hackers accountable

House Enrolled Act 1444 works to strengthen the law when it comes to punishing telemarketing violators and hackers using ransomware. "It's just one more tool in the toolbox to close what might have been perceived as a way out for someone trying-- who was trying to not be found liable for telemarketing calls that are occurring," said Indiana's Director of Consumer Protection Margo Sweeney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.