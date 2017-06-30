30 Laws in 30 Days: New tool to hold telemarketers, hackers accountable
House Enrolled Act 1444 works to strengthen the law when it comes to punishing telemarketing violators and hackers using ransomware. "It's just one more tool in the toolbox to close what might have been perceived as a way out for someone trying-- who was trying to not be found liable for telemarketing calls that are occurring," said Indiana's Director of Consumer Protection Margo Sweeney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|12 hr
|Lucy
|729
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Jun 12
|hammer
|1
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|105
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|5
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC