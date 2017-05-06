Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verint Sys...

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Will Announce...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. to report $260.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research . Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems' earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.32 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Thu jonathanriise 718
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Apr 21 USA Today 3
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Apr 10 churchterror 2
News Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys... Apr 9 cantshutitoff 1
News 1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13) Apr 6 Jess 11
News WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use... Mar '17 Stevecarr123 1
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... Mar '17 gandolf 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,712 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC